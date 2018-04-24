Can't connect right now! retry
Powerlifter Maryam Nasim preparing for her next challenge

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Pakistani-Australian powerlifter Maryam Nasim is determined to win her next competition: Avia Powerlifting

LAHORE: Pakistani-Australian powerlifter Maryam Nasim is eyeing her next challenge: Avia Powerlifting competition, starting in Melbourne from May 13.

Avia Powerlifting competition, held under Powerlifting Australian and approved by the International Powerlifting Federation, invites powerlifters from diverse nationalities residing across Australia.

More than 50 competitors will be taking part in the competition, and Maryam Nasim is one of them.

“I’m working hard to win, and I’m determined to win,” said Maryam, who won a silver medal in a competition held in Australia last year.

Maryam, who originally hails from Peshawar and came to Australia for higher studies, works as a banker at day and follows her passion for powerlifting at night.

She will be competing in either 57kg or 63kg category, depending on her weight on the day of the competition. 

