Flagship reference: Nawaz's legal counsel concludes cross-examination of NAB official

The accountability court will resume hearing three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's legal counsel Khawaja Harris on Wednesday concluded cross-examination of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director-General Operations Zahir Shah in the Flagship Investment Ltd reference against the Sharif family.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family earlier today.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after NAB filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday, April 30 and ordered to record statement of investigation officer Imran Dogar in the next hearing of the London flats reference.

During the hearing today, NAB requested the court to make the Joint Investigation Team's Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) part of the court's records.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that two witnesses remain in each of Flagship Investments and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references, while one witness is left in the London flats reference.

The prosecutor said that they want to present the London flats witness first, to which Khawaja Harris objected that the defense had prepared for the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference because "they kept saying that they wanted to record statements in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference but now they are saying that Wajid Zia is not coming."

"Who are they to present [those documents] which even the witness did not mention?" remarked Nawaz's legal counsel.

'The favourite has a habit of taking orders from the top'

Nawaz, flanked by his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar, appeared before the court today.



During an informal talk with journalists outside the accountability court, the former prime minister said that people of Lahore have rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan for the third time.

“In 2013, people had rejected Imran, the results of 2018 will be the same.”

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister stated the truth or said it by mistake that they get their orders from the top, he said. “The top never meant Bani Gala,” he added, suggesting that the entire country knew what the top meant.

"The favourite has a habit of taking orders from the top,” he said. "These people claimed to be the torchbearers of change. Is this the change they brought that on orders from above they cast votes for arrow?"

He remarked that Imran Khan has brought a bad name to politics in Pakistan.

When asked whether he will go to the house of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, Nawaz refused to comment.

One of the journalists pointed out that Nisar had said himself that he would resolve all differences if Nawaz Sharif came to him. To this, Nawaz asked: "Did Nisar say this to you personally?"

On Tuesday's hearing, Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez conducted cross-examination of prosecution witness Zahir Shah.

Shah, NAB's DG Operations, was recently included as a witness by the prosecution.

Shah said he acquired a copy of Volume X of the JIT report through letter of Supreme Court registrar.

He added that he did not share contents of volume with anyone but the investigation officer.

During the hearing, Pervez objected to the prosecutor's reported interference in the cross-examination.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.