Ashiana scam: PM's principal secretary makes third appearance before NAB

Fawad Hassan Fawad. Photo: File

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today.

Fawad is part of the bureau’s investigation into the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam and is suspected of having misused his authority while he was posted in the Punjab government.

Sources said the country’s top bureaucrat was questioned for around an hour and also given a questionnaire by the authorities.

Fawad has appeared before NAB investigators twice before.

NAB has already arrested former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema in the scam.

Fawad is accused of illegally awarding the contract for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme of the provincial government.

According to NAB, the contract for the project was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons.



However, the anti-graft body stated, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded it instead to Lahore Casa Developers — a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.



Fawad, who was a senior bureaucrat in the Punjab government at the time, levelled charges of wrongdoings against Chaudhry Latif and Sons in order for the contract to be awarded to Casa Developers.

On January 22, Shehbaz recorded his statement at NAB in the inquiry related to the housing scheme.