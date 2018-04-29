Can't connect right now! retry
PTI workers congregate at Minar-e-Pakistan for 'historic' rally

LAHORE: A large number of party workers from across the country reached Minar-e-Pakistan to attend a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show in Lahore today.

The party Chairman Imran Khan will present a 10-point agenda in the rally. He is expected to address the gathering around 9pm. 

"Today, the Tsunami plus show at Minar-e-Pakistan will break records of all political rallies held in the country," said Imran. 

He said that the party will present the agenda of 'naya [new] Pakistan', adding that the party will make efforts to bring stability in the country.  

Party workers carrying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's flags at the rally ground. Photo: PTI twitter
A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf flag hoisted near Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. Photo: PTI twitter
Party workers carrying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's flags at the rally ground. Photo: PTI twitter
An elderly party worker pictured at the rally ground in Lahore. Photo: PTI twitter
Party workers pictured at the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Party workers pictured at the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Party workers pictured at the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Party workers pictured at the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Party workers pictured at the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Party workers pictured at the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally in Lahore. Photo: Geo News
Prior to this, the party had held a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 30, 2011. Organisers have claimed that they will attract similar if not larger crowds this time around. 

While talking to journalists in Lahore on Saturday, Imran said he would also speak about the party’s future policy at the rally.

He also spoke to local and foreign journalists about Pakistan’s foreign policy, saying it fell under the purview of civilian government. However, he said, it is necessary to discuss security matters with other institutions.

About Pakistan’s dialogue with India, Imran said talks could not be held Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s as he did not have a mindset for negotiations. Nevertheless, India was asked to not close doors was dialogue, the PTI chief added.

Regarding the tribal areas, the PTI chief said the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was necessary but Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pakhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Achakzai were coming in its way.

New party songs 

As a part of preparations for the rally, PTI has also released three party songs.

One of the songs has been sung by singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan titled Dam Mast Qalandar.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by PTI leader Usman Dar.

The songs deal with the theme of ending corruption and iqama. Dar said that he completed the composing and recording of the song within 22 hours.

