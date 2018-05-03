Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 03 2018
By
Wajid Ali Syed

US denies any deal with Pakistan for Husain Haqqani's extradition

By
Wajid Ali Syed

Thursday May 03, 2018

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday outrightly rejected reports of a supposed deal underway with Pakistan for extradition of former Pakistan ambassador Husain Haqqani reportedly in exchange for Shakeel Afridi, the doctor who helped CIA track Osama bin Laden.

"Absolutely not," a spokesperson for the US State Department replied, when asked if any such deal was at play. According to some media reports, the director general of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had told the Supreme Court that the American authorities were contacted regarding Haqqani's extradition, and that the Americans said 'you too have our man.'

The Foreign Office of Pakistan, a day ago, also clarified its position saying that there was no deal being made with the US to hand over Shakeel Afridi in exchange for Husain Haqqani.

Soon after Osama bin Laden was killed in May 2011 in a US raid in Abbottabad, the US media reported that Afridi had contributed to the success of CIA operation by collecting DNA samples of bin Laden's family. Afridi was later arrested and sentenced to 33 years for involvement in anti-state activities by a tribal court in 2012.

CJP directs Ahmer Bilal Soofi to assist court in bringing back Husain Haqqani

DG FIA informs Supreme Court US authorities are cooperating with Pakistan on the issue

"There is no deal with the US to exchange Dr Shakil Afridi for Husain Haqqani or Aafia Siddiqui," an FO spokesman had said.

The US State Department here weighed in declaring that it does not comment on pending or potential extradition requests, or confirm or deny that an extradition request has been made.

"The extradition process in the United States is governed by relevant treaties and domestic statutes," the State Department spokesperson said.

"It is not used to 'trade' prisoners."

When approached for comment, Haqqani said: "It is unfortunate that a lie has been told before the Supreme Court instead of admitting honestly that I cannot be forced to return under the international law."

The apex court, in January this year, reopened the Memogate case against Haqqani, after a hiatus of several years and, in February, issued arrest warrants for the production of the former ambassador.

During the hearing on March 28, the court had given the authorities a month to ensure Haqqani's return from the US.

Memogate

The Memogate erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an 'anti-army' memo from Haqqani, then the Pakistani envoy in Washington DC, for US joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.

CIA planned to break out Shakil Afridi from Peshawar jail: Russian news agency

Dr Afridi was jailed in 2011 after reports emerged he aided US authorities track down Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad

The memo sent by Haqqani in 2011 allegedly mentioned a possible army coup in Pakistan following the US raid in Abbottabad to kill Osama bin Laden. It sought assistance from the US for the then-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government for 'reigning in the military and intelligence agencies.'

A judicial commission tasked to probe the case had concluded that the memo was authentic and authored by the former envoy. The commission said the purpose of the memo was to convince American officials that Pakistan's civilian government was 'pro-US.'

The scandal, taken to the Supreme Court by then opposition leader Nawaz Sharif and several others, had led to Haqqani's resignation and subsequent exit from the country as the hearing was under way.

Haqqani, who resides in the US, denies the charges and has termed the recent proceedings a 'political stunt.'

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CM takes notice of women's torture in Faisalabad, orders arrest of culprits

CM takes notice of women's torture in Faisalabad, orders arrest of culprits

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campaign 2018

Pakistan Navy launches Mangroves plantation campaign 2018

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz weakened country, Imran only delivers long speeches: Zardari

Nawaz weakened country, Imran only delivers long speeches: Zardari

Updated 3 hours ago
Attack on vehicle near Attock leaves one dead, seven wounded

Attack on vehicle near Attock leaves one dead, seven wounded

 Updated 3 hours ago
NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s Abdus Salam Centre

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s Abdus Salam Centre

 Updated 4 hours ago
Jang/Geo defamation case: Court orders Imran’s counsel to submit reply on May 15

Jang/Geo defamation case: Court orders Imran’s counsel to submit reply on May 15

 Updated 5 hours ago
Karachi heatwave made worse as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim unit trips

Karachi heatwave made worse as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim unit trips

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran alleges Nawaz had army’s help in 2013 elections

Imran alleges Nawaz had army’s help in 2013 elections

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistani developers secure second place at Facebook's F8 Hackathon

Pakistani developers secure second place at Facebook's F8 Hackathon

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM