Will form an alliance with Imran if needed: Zardari

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) alliance with Imran Khan was only for the Senate elections, although if needed, an alliance can be formed again.



Zardari who is the PPP co-chairman was addressing a gathering in Lahore on Friday, stating that his party had no qualms being a part of the opposition as well, adding that his party had been in rule earlier.

“Necessity is the mother of all inventions. There was a necessity in the Senate and if there is a necessity we will do it [form an alliance] and if not we are willing to sit in the opposition or form the government.”



“They haven’t seen the Prime Minister House…They are in a hurry to get power,” said Zardari making an indirect jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



Zardari said it was his opinion that general elections will be held on time. “I know it is hot and Ramzan is approaching, but we had similar conditions earlier too and elections were held on schedule,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif knows better about aliens

The PPP co-chairman also spoke about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claim that he was not contesting against the PPP or PTI but ‘aliens’.

“Mian sahib should describe what he means by aliens as he has been using this term since 1988. All aliens have moved along with him [Nawaz],” Zardari stressed.

Asif Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif has weakened democracy and it is vulnerable in these times.

The PPP has always struggled for the sake of democracy. “Nawaz turned into Prince Saleem and became our undoing,” he added.

On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif had also claimed that he is not contesting against the PPP or PTI but ‘outside beings’.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the three-time premier had said that the ‘outside beings’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice.

The country is set to hold general elections in the last week of July after the present government completes its tenure on May 31.