pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran has never respected women, alleges Tallal Chaudhry

GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan (left) on Friday, May 4, 2018, and Tallal Chaudry (right) embroiled in a verbal war over misogynist comments.
 

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Tallal Chaudry on Friday said that PTI Chief Imran Khan had never respected women in response to the latter's comments of unacceptable behaviour of the ruling party towards women. 

"N-league should feel ashamed for discussing the mothers and sisters of other individuals," lashed out the PTI chief. 

"They have been doing the same for the past forty years; first Benazir and Nusrat Bhutto and then my personal life was discussed."

"When they [PML-N] stoop down, it is right to the gutter. They have no ethics and moral values."       

Tallal, during a press conference, later retorted back in full to the PTI chairman.

"The person who should be stoned was declared sadiq (honest) and ameen (truthful)," Tallal had said.   

Leaders of the ruling party have recently come under fire for making misogynist remarks about women members of PTI. 

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday had said that the women who attended PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan rally "were not from honourable families because their dance moves implied where they had actually come from".

Following backlash, the minister issued a video statement on Tuesday saying that he would only apologise if PTI chief Imran Khan surrenders his BlackBerry phone over Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.

Sanaullah earlier today refused to apologise over his misogynist remarks regarding PTI's female workers prompting an opposition walkout.

Will not even say ‘s’ of sorry: Rana Sanaullah

Opposition stages walk out over Punjab law minister's refusal to apologise

“I will not even say ‘s’ of sorry,” the provincial minister said while addressing a session of the Punjab Assembly.

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali had also issued derogatory remarks against PTI's Shireen Mazari while addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday night.

Sher Ali said that while Mazari was protesting against Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's budget speech in the National Assembly, she had said: "Don't touch me."

"What is there to touch?" he asked the crowd.

Comments

