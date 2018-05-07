Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Attack on interior minister no ordinary incident: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif termed Sunday's failed assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal "no ordinary incident".

Interacting with reporters outside the accountability court after attending the hearing of a corruption case against him and his family on Monday, Nawaz condemned the attack wherein Iqbal was injured, and regretted that things have to come to this point.

While referring to the Supreme Court's order calling back police personnel from security duties of non-essential personnel, the former premier wondered where the minister's security was at the time of the incident. 

Responding to a question regarding possibilities of a poll delay following the attack, Nawaz said they will not let general elections be delayed in the country at any cost. 

62nd court appearance 

Nawaz also regretted that had the allegations against him been legitimate, the cases would have reached their conclusions in “eight weeks not eight months”.

Nawaz also lamented that corruption cases against members of the Pakistan Peoples Party have been in the cold storage for years while the ones against him are being rushed without any headway.

Noting that today was his 62nd appearance in court, the three-time prime minister wondered how long these cases would drag on as the first extension of the six-month deadline has now passed as well.

The former premier pleaded for the cases to be taken back as "there is nothing in them". 

He also claimed that the witnesses brought by the prosecution failed to provide anything substantial against him and his family with regard to the charges. 

Will not let extremism thrive: Chaudry

Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudry has said the PML-N will not allow any delay in the upcoming elections at any cost.

“We will not let extremism thrive in the country,” he added while speaking to media men in Islamabad outside the Supreme Court.

He added, “Political activity should continue no matter what.”

Chaudry further lamented, "Targeting of PML-N is having an adverse effect on the country."

