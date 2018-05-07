Dispute with partners led to murder of Chinese man in Karachi: CTD official

DIG CTD Saqib Ismail announces arrest of suspects in Chen Zhu's murder at a press conference in Karachi. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: The murder of a Chinese national in Karachi some three months ago was an outcome of a dispute with his local partners, a top official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said Monday, announcing arrest of two suspects in the connection with the case.



On February 5, a Chinese national was shot dead by unknown assailants in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi's Defence locality. Chen Zhu, 45, was in his car when he was attacked and suffered bullet wounds to his head, according to the police.

Speaking at a press conference here, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Saqib Ismail announced arrest of two masterminds of the murder.

He said the CTD traced the suspects with the help of footage from 47 different CCTV cameras, on the way from a restaurant where the deceased had gone to the site of his murder.

Ismail maintained that "business rivalry" with Pakistani partners was the main factor behind the Chinese national's murder.

Zhu, who was the MD of Cosco Saeed Karachi Shipping Pvt Ltd, had fired nephews of his Pakistani partner over corruption and mismanagement in the company.

According to police officials, suspects, Saad and Rehan Hashim, had previously made contradictory statements and disappeared soon after registration of a case. On Saturday, the law enforcers nabbed them during a raid in Hyderabad.

However, the hitman seen in the CCTV footage still remains at large and the police have announced bounty on him.