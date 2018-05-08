Karachi police release youth after he tenders apology for breaking law

Recently a video went viral on the internet showing a teenager, Junaid Kakar, challenging a citizen to do whatever he wanted to, after the latter confronted him for coming the wrong way on a road in Karachi's Defence. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Police have released the boy, who claimed to be the son of an influential government person and hurled expletives at a citizen after being stopped for coming from the wrong way on a road in Karachi, after he tendered an apology to the citizen who complained against him.



According to SSP South Sarfaraz Nawaz, Junaid Kakar and his brother were arrested from Defence neighbourhood. An FIR had not been filed against Junaid for he was under 18, the police official said.

Junaid, however, later apologised to the citizen, after which the complainant said that he did not want to file a case after the youth tendered an apology, and that the matter was over.

The youngster was subsequently released by the police after brief detainment.



Recently a video went viral on the internet showing Junaid challenging a citizen to do whatever he wanted to after the latter confronted him for coming the wrong way on a road in Defence.



The boy claimed that he is the son of a district chairperson in Balochistan and had a green number plate on his car.

In the video, Junaid can be seen in a school uniform challenging the person capturing him on camera and also hurling expletives at him.

After a while, Junaid and another boy who was with him got in their car and drove away.