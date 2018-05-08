Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 08 2018
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Karachi police release youth after he tenders apology for breaking law

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Tuesday May 08, 2018

Recently a video went viral on the internet showing a teenager, Junaid Kakar, challenging a citizen to do whatever he wanted to, after the latter confronted him for coming the wrong way on a road in Karachi's Defence. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Police have released the boy, who claimed to be the son of an influential government person and hurled expletives at a citizen after being stopped for coming from the wrong way on a road in Karachi, after he tendered an apology to the citizen who complained against him.

According to SSP South Sarfaraz Nawaz, Junaid Kakar and his brother were arrested from Defence neighbourhood. An FIR had not been filed against Junaid for he was under 18, the police official said.

Junaid, however, later apologised to the citizen, after which the complainant said that he did not want to file a case after the youth tendered an apology, and that the matter was over.

Viral video shows ‘influential’ person’s son hurling abuses after breaking law

Youth wearing school uniform challenges man with camera

The youngster was subsequently released by the police after brief detainment.

Recently a video went viral on the internet showing Junaid challenging a citizen to do whatever he wanted to after the latter confronted him for coming the wrong way on a road in Defence.

The boy claimed that he is the son of a district chairperson in Balochistan and had a green number plate on his car.

In the video, Junaid can be seen in a school uniform challenging the person capturing him on camera and also hurling expletives at him.

After a while, Junaid and another boy who was with him got in their car and drove away. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

NAB's money-laundering probe against Nawaz amounts to pre-poll rigging: PM

 Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Shehbaz wants probe to determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

ECP denies media reports on elections date finalisation

Updated 2 hours ago
Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

Kasur anti-judiciary rally: Six accused, including two PML-N lawmakers, to be indicted on May 11

 Updated 2 hours ago
Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

Taxes levied on petroleum when prices decrease globally: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

CJP vows not to spare those responsible for Balochistan's deplorable state

 Updated 4 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

Italian-Pakistani Sana Cheema was strangled: forensic report

 Updated 5 hours ago
Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Prosecution witness cross-examined in Ishaq Dar assets reference

Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

SC extends deadline to conclude graft cases against Nawaz, family till June 9

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM