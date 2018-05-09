Can't connect right now! retry
Azaz Syed

FIA official to head probe committee in Asghar Khan case: sources

Wednesday May 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Wednesday selected Additional DG FIA Ahsan Sadiq to head the committee which will probe the Asghar Khan case, sources informed Geo News

Ahsan Sadiq — a 21-grade office — will be consulted to decide on other officials to be made part of the committee, said sources. 

Just reopen Asghar Khan case to solve mystery of ‘aliens’: Imran

'Case would shed light on who the 'ladla' [favorite] was'

According to reports, a notification to announce a new committee to probe the case will be soon released. 

CJP directs cabinet to decide case follow-up in a week

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar gave the federal government on Tuesday a week’s time to summon a cabinet meeting to determine what action to take in light of the 2012 Asghar Khan case verdict.

The attorney general (AG) and head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the Supreme Court today over the implementation, or lack thereof, of the apex court's verdict in the case filed by the late former air chief, Asghar Khan.

As the hearing went underway, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the court had given its order in the case and rejected review petitions of former army chief General Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence DG Lieutenant General Asad Durrani, accused of illegally influencing the 1990 elections. 

Case history

On October 19, 2012, the apex court had issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings against Gen (retd) Beg and Lt Gen (retd) Durrani in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

Khan, who passed away in January this year, was represented in the Supreme Court by renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Khan had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto's defeat in the polls.

CJP to hear review petitions in Asghar Khan case on Monday

The Islamic Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI), consisting of nine parties including the Pakistan Muslim League, National Peoples Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, had won the 1990 elections, with Nawaz Sharif being elected prime minister. The alliance had been formed to oppose the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party.

In 1996, Khan had written a letter to the then Supreme Court Chief Justice Nasim Hassan Shah naming Beg, Durrani and Younis Habib, the ex-Habib Bank Sindh chief and owner of Mehran Bank, about the unlawful disbursement of public money and its misuse for political purposes.

The 2012 apex court judgment, authored by the then-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to initiate a transparent investigation and subsequent trial if sufficient evidence is found against the former army officers.

That investigation is yet to conclude.

