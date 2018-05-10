Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 10 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

ICC charges organiser under corruption code for approaching Sarfraz Ahmed

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday May 10, 2018

Irfan Ansari. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged cricket organiser and former employee of Sharjah cricket stadium Irfan Ansari under the anti-corruption code.

The charges include directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a participant to breach the anti-corruption code.

According to sources, the charges relate to an incident wherein Ansari approached Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed during an ODI series against Sri Lanka in UAE last year.

Ahmed had immediately reported the approach to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sarfraz approached by bookie for spot-fixing during Sri Lanka series

The skipper rejected the spot-fixing bid and immediately reported the approach to PCB

According to the statement by the ICC, Ansari has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

Charges include breaching clauses 2.3.3 which is about encouraging a participant to misuse inside information for corrupt purposes.

While another charge under clause 2.4.6 is for refusing to cooperate with the anti-corruption unite (ACU) of International Cricket Council.

“Ansari is party to the code through his position as a person who is affiliated to a team that participates in International Matches and the Coach of the One Stop Tourism and Multiplex international teams who participate in domestic matches in the UAE,” the statement said.

The statement further added that he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the following three offences under the code:

The ICC has given Ansari 14 days to respond to the charges. 

