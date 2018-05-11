Nawaz says spirit still high despite disqualification

MULTAN: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Friday said that his spirit was still high despite the fact that he was disqualified and sent home.



Speaking to the participants of a rally at Multan's Qasim Bagh Stadium, the former premier said he could just not return the immense love and respect they had showered on him.

He said that he came to Multan after attending 66th hearing of the references against him.

Nawaz said that he had visited Multan many times, but never witnessed such a passion. He said that he witnessed the same passion during his recent visits to Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

"You made Nawaz Sharif prime minister by voting in his favour on May 11," he said, adding that he delivered on every single promise he made.

In a clear reference to his disqualification verdict, the former premier told the participants, "You and I will overturn the decision in 2018."

Criticising the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he asked Imran Khan to just show just one thing in Peshawar or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"I will pay the rent, send your 10 individuals to Multan," Nawaz asked Imran, adding, "Multan is entering into the list of developed cities today.

"If Multan does not turn out to be better than Peshawar, I will stop asking for votes from the people," he said.

The former premier further shamed the PTI chief saying that Imran could not complete Peshawar metro bus project to the date.

"I was disqualified and sent home, but my spirit is still high," he said, addressing the youngsters to not worry for the Almighty was with them, he was with them.

He said the youth would be provided employment and their homes would be lit too, however, added, "You (youth) have to act on Nawaz Sharif's directions."

The former premier, during his address, also hinted at efforts to send him to prison.

"There is no evidence of corruption against Nawaz Sharif, but they have been planning to send Nawaz to jail," he said.

"Will you act on my call wherever it came from," Nawaz asked the participants.

He said that Pakistan would be made a beautiful country and this dream would not remain incomplete.

The former premier said that he had come to take a promise from the people of Multan that they would strive for getting respect to the vote.

Hashmi terms Nawaz his leader

Party workers and supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz reached Multan's Qasim Bagh Stadium on May 11, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Earlier, veteran politician Javed Hashmi said the country passed through various stages after the demise of Quaid-e-Azam. "I understand that the current stage is a difficult one."



Addressing the crowd, he said the Almighty granted various governments to Nawaz, adding, "The one, whose three government were toppled, has been fighting for the rights of the people."

"History has not witnessed such a leader anywhere," Hashmi added.

He said the "movement of the vote through which Pakistan was formed, they had been trying to save its sanctity."

The veteran politician said that Nawaz was his leader and would continue to be. He said that he had told his children to bury him in the PML-N flag.

Hashmi further said that he would not make an announcement regarding joining the PML-N.

"I had been strayed for a few moments, however, today I announce accepting Nawaz's leadership," he told the participants.

'Rally is held, wherever Nawaz stops'

In her address with the rally, Maryam said the former premier has political charisma to pull large crowds wherever he wants, but a few individuals grew tired of staging sit-ins repeatedly.

"A rally is held, wherever Nawaz stops, but a few individuals grew tired of staging sit-ins and hatching conspiracies" the former first daughter said.

“If there was anyone who did not grew tired, then it was mine and yours leader Nawaz Sharif."

Earlier in the evening, the PML-N supremo reached the rally ground from Islamabad.



Nawaz, accompanied by daughter Maryam, was received by Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana.