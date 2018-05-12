Diplomatic League concludes with glittering ceremony in Islamabad

Saudi Embassy ‘B’ team were crowned champions of Diplomatic League football

KARACHI: The Diplomatic League football, hosted by Leisure Leagues, concluded in Islamabad with a lavish closing ceremony at a local hotel, which was attended by a number of dignitaries, heads of various corporations and diplomats as well as celebrities.

Leisure Leagues, which is an initiative of the Trunkwala Family and World Group, organised the eight-team league from December 2017 to April 2018.

The league featured players from over 18 countries with the Saudi Embassy ‘B’ team crowned as champions.

World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala thanked the diplomatic missions for taking part in the league and helping to bring football to the masses in Pakistan.

“Truly, football is a world game and brings people closer. The Diplomatic League has shown us that football is the right tool to bring people closer and we will continue working on such initiatives to present a soft and beautiful image of Pakistan to the world," he said, according to a press release.

H.E. Ambassador of Denmark Rolf Holmboe himself played in the Northern Lights team and was extremely appreciative, adding that he and his team were looking forward to playing in the second edition too.

“In Pakistan, there’s a lot of talent and it’s all about making full use of such potential. Through Leisure Leagues, Pakistan has great hope of becoming a footballing power in the coming years. The Diplomatic League was an amazing experience for everyone involved and I’m looking forward to another great season in the near future,” he said.

Alongside the Danish embassy, missions from Brazil, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and France also participated in the league, which saw both the teams from Saudi Arabia finish in the top two places. Safih Suhi of Saudi ‘B’ won the player of the season award, while Russia’s Alexeiy Prebilskiy and Stefaan won the best goalkeeper award.

The Japanese embassy won the Fair Play Award after showing immense spirit throughout the season.