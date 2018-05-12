Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 12 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Matloob Ahmed tops leader’s board at DHA Open Golf Championship

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday May 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top professional golfer Matloob Ahmed continues to top the leaders’ board at the conclusion of two rounds at DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship with the score of under-8.

Matloob, who played a magnificent 66 (under6) on day one of the championship, continued his splendid form on second day – when most of the golfers struggled to remained under par – and played two-under-par in the round.

Mohammad Shabbir, who was at fifth position on day one with score of under 3, has jumped to second place on leaders’ board with total score of under-5.

Rehmatullah of DHA Club fell from first day’s second position to 7th place at the end of second round after a poor show on day two when he fell 6 strokes shots to finish with score of 78. His overall score in the championship is now over-1. He scored a triple bogey on 4th hole and a double bogey on 16th hole that damaged his position.

Mohammad Munir has also improved his position from 10th on day one to 3rd at the end of day two of the profession category.

Meanwhile, Lahore Golf Club’s Ahmed Ali Baig has retained his lead on amateur category despite not so impressive performance on day two when he scored 78, six strokes above par.

