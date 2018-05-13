Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 13 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Matloob Ahmed maintains lead to win DHA Open Golf Championship

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday May 13, 2018

Matloob Ahmed maintained his lead to win DHA Open Golf Championship

KARACHI: Maintaining his initial lead, Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Golf Club on Sunday won the DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship played at the city’s DHA Golf Club.

Matloob, who tee-offed the championship by playing 6 under in round one, finished the 54-hole tournament with a score of 207 (9 under) after playing one under in round three.

Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club finished second with four strokes behind Matloob. Islamabad’s Mohammad Munir finished third in the championship.

Matloob Ahmed receiving his winner's prize 

Pakistan’s fastest emerging young golfer Ahmed Ali Baig won the amateurs gross category with a score of 225, followed by Sajid Khan on second and Junaid Irfan on third spot at the leaders’ board.

Malik Murtaza finished as the winner in amateurs net category.

Imdad Hussain of Lahore Golf Club won the senior professional category competition with a score of 71 (one under). The event was played over 18 holes.

In other categories, Humera Khalid won ladies’ gross while Maha Adnan took the title in ladies’ net category.

Lt. Col (retd) Shahid Mahboob was the winner of veterans gross. Brigadier (retd) Abdul Islam won the veterans net category which was played over 9 holes.

