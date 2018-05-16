Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramazan moon-sighting

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

The first fast of Ramazan is likely to be observed on Thursday. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its meeting today (Wednesday) for the moon-sighting for the holy month of Ramazan, 1439 Hijri.

The first fast of Ramazan is likely to be observed on Thursday. 

In Karachi, the sun will set at 7:10PM and the moon will be observed 61 minutes after. Secretary Ruet-e-Hilal committee research council has said that the moon can be sighted across the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the new moon will be born on crossing conjunction point at 4.49PM on May 15. 

A fair chance exists of sighting the new moon of Ramazan on May 16. The climate record forecasts the weather will be partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has called on citizens to sight the crescent with the naked eye or through binoculars and to contact them on the following numbers and record their testimonies. 

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the crescent was sighted on Tuesday. The month of Ramazan will begin on Thursday, May 17 in the two countries. 

Earlier the Australian National Imams Council declared that the holy month of Ramazan will begin on Thursday.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz meet Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

Asghar Khan case: General Beg appears before FIA investigators

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Demand of dates increases ahead of Ramazan

Updated 58 minutes ago
Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

Mumbai attacks case: ATC summons prosecution's last Pakistani witnesses

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi gets a new zoo

Karachi gets a new zoo

 Updated 2 hours ago
Get ready for mango season

Get ready for mango season

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

Pakistan calls for independent investigation into Israeli ‘state terrorism’ in Gaza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM directs party MNAs to ensure presence during budget passing

PM directs party MNAs to ensure presence during budget passing

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM