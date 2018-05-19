Temperature likely to hit 43°C in Karachi, once again

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: The mercury is expected to reach as high as 43°C today as the dreaded heat wave returns to the country's industrial hub, Geo News reported citing local weather authorities.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lack of incoming sea breeze could push the temperature to more than 40°C over the next 4-5 days.

Once the sun has peaked and the evening starts blending into nightfall, the sea breeze may gain momentum pulling temperatures down slightly, the forecast read.

Source: Pakistan Meteorological Department

Citizens have been advised to stay indoors during daytime and refrain from or postpone any outdoor activity unless absolutely necessary.

On the other hand, K-Electric, the metropolis' sole supplier of electricity, maintained that it would try its best not to carry out load-shedding during sehri and iftar timings.

The power supplier further said that people should not label technical faults as load-shedding.

Multiple areas across Karachi are facing power cuts for the past three to seven hours.

Karachiites protest load-shedding, water shortage

Residents of Shamsi Society burned tyres and blocked roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality

Residents of Shamsi Society in Shah Faisal Town resorted to burning tyres and blocking the roads as they voiced their anger against the hours-long power cut in their locality.

Separately, people residing in Nazimabad No 2 staged a demonstration against the lack of water supply in their area, leading to a road blockade.

