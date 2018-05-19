Can't connect right now! retry
National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 19, 2018

A meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took place on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Photo: File 
 

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is underway, sources told Geo News.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the chiefs of Armed Forces, Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) among others are in attendance.

Matters pertaining to national and regional security as well as the border situation are under discussion in the high-level huddle, the sources added. 

Matters including the recent terror incidents, the security on Pakistan's eastern and western borders, and persistent Indian violation of the ceasefire agreement are also being discussed.  

This is the second NSC meeting called during the week.

