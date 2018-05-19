Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle were married on Saturday in a much-anticipated ceremony at Britain’s ancient Windsor Castle, who supporters hope will help recast the 1,000-year-old monarchy for the 21st century.

The Dean of Windsor conducted the service, which included two hymns and a performance by the choir of soul classic "Stand by Me".

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, officiated as the couple make their wedding vows.

Prince Harry told the Archbishop of Canterbury he would take Meghan Markle to be his wife at a glittering display of royal pageantry that supporters hope will inject a measure of modern Hollywood glamour into the 1,000-year-old monarchy.

"I will," Harry answered when asked by Justin Welby if he would take Markle dressed in a flowing white gown created by British designer



Clare Waight Keller - to be his wife, to love her, comfort her, honour her and protect her. The declarations are being followed by a reading and the address, delivered by black US bishop Michael Bruce Curry.

The couple then said their vows, exchanged rings, "a Welsh Gold ring for Markle and a platinum band for Harry“ before the archbishop proclaims them husband and wife.

In departures from British royal custom, Harry will wear a ring, while Markle will not vow to obey her husband.

Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding. Photo: Reuters









Prince Harry arrives at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle accompanied by his best man Prince William.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at the West Door of St George´s Chapel, Windsor Castle-AFP

Harry was staying at a hotel with elder brother and best man Prince William, whose daughter Charlotte and son George will be among the bridesmaids and page boys.



Meghan Markle arrives

US actress Meghan Markle also arrived at the church with her mother, Doria Ragland, 61, with whom she spent Friday night at a luxury hotel.

Markle entered the chapel unescorted, with her bridesmaids and page boys.



Markle has 10 bridesmaids and pageboys - including Prince George and Princess Charlotte .

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle to Prince Harry.

The tiara worn by Markle is a diamond bandeau lent to her by the Queen, Kensington Palace said.

The Palace also revealed that her veil features flowers from each Commonwealth country.





Photo: Reuters

Queen arrives



Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip also arrived at the wedding venue.





Celebrities at the royal wedding

Celebrities such as Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, US media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actor George Clooney, his lawyer wife Amal, soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria mingled inside the walls of the world’s oldest inhabited castle.

Serena Williams, Sir Elton John, James Blunt and Idris Elba were also among the celebrities in attendance.

George and Amal Clooney. Photo: AFP

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor and Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra also attended the wedding.





Edris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the wedding. Photo: AFP

Singer James Blunt (C) and his wife Sofia Wellesley (L) arrive for the wedding ceremony. Photo: AFP

The Middleton family, including Pippa and her husband, James Matthews,were also in attendance.



Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding. Photo: AFP

Victoria and Deavid Beckham.

Attending the wedding also were Serena Williams and Sir Elton John.

Markle, born and raised in Los Angeles, walked to the quire, about halfway down the church, and joined heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles to proceed to the altar where his son, Harry, waited.



Her own father Thomas Markle, 73, a lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms, pulled out this week, telling the US celebrity website TMZ he had had heart surgery on Wednesday.

Confusion over his attendance marred the build-up to the wedding, which had been choreographed for months by royal aides, and his name still appears in the order of service.

On Friday, Ragland met Queen Elizabeth, 92, and her husband Prince Philip, 96, who will be among the senior royals in the 600-strong congregation.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Hours before the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth bestowed the title of Duke of Sussex on her grandson, a step that means the American actress, star of the TV drama Suits, will become a duchess when she marries Harry.

Fans gather outside the castle

Under clear skies and glorious sunshine, a military band in scarlet uniforms and bearskin hats entertained thousands of excited fans gathered behind barriers.

Police armed with semi-automatic rifles patrolling streets and watching from rooftops.

"This is a moment when we can all celebrate the rebirth of the royal family," said Kenny McKinlay, 60, who had come down from Scotland for the wedding.

"It´s a time when all the nation can come together rather than being divided. It’s a day when you can be proud to be British.”

The couple, who met on a blind date in 2016 and fell in love in a tent under the stars in Botswana, will tie the knot at the 15th-century St George’s Chapel, in a castle that has been home to 39 English monarchs since 1066.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to cram the narrow roads of Windsor, about 20 miles west of London.

Visitors had to pass through police search points set up around the castle.

Hundreds of TV crews from around the world have descended on Windsor for the union of Harry, 33, sixth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, a divorcee whose mother is African-American and father is white.

Modern Britain?

To some Britons, the wedding embodies a more modern Britain where race or background are no bar to even the most elite and traditional of institutions.

To others, it is an irrelevance or mild distraction from the schism of Brexit, which has deeply divided the United Kingdom; polls suggest that most Britons will not bother tuning in.

Theresa May sends good wishes to couple

Prime Minister Theresa May, who along with other politicians was not invited to the wedding, sent good wishes to the couple, adding: "To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day.”

After the ceremony, the newlyweds are expected to greet some of the 1,200 members of the public invited into the castle grounds before starting a carriage procession through Windsor.



The newlyweds are not immediately leaving on honeymoon and will carry out their first official engagement as husband and wife next week.

The British remain broadly supportive of the monarchy, albeit with a sense of mild irony about the pomp and pageantry that accompanies it, though most have deep respect for Queen Elizabeth after her 66 years of service as head of state.

Harry, along with brother William and his wife Kate, are at the forefront of efforts to modernise the monarchy by talking openly about their feelings.

"It is patently obvious - the more you say, the more you can be examined," said royal historian Hugo Vickers.

"Everything moves on gradually - but there are certain risks, and there is a lot to be said for maintaining the mystique."





With additional input from Reuters