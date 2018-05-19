Meghan Markle wears wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller

LONDON: American actress Meghan Markle wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

The long-sleeved dress with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world for months.

Waight Keller became the first female artistic director at famed French fashion brand Givenchy last year.

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters



US actress Meghan Markle waves as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP

