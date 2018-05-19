Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 19 2018
By
REUTERS

Meghan Markle wears wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller

By
REUTERS

Saturday May 19, 2018

LONDON: American actress Meghan Markle wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

The long-sleeved dress with a boat neck had been eagerly anticipated by royal fans around the world for months.

Waight Keller became the first female artistic director at famed French fashion brand Givenchy last year.

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Photo: Reuters

US actress Meghan Markle waves as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain´s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Photo: AFP

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

Just married: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle proclaimed husband and wife

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Meesha Shafi calls out designers who've remained quiet since her #MeToo allegations

Meesha Shafi calls out designers who've remained quiet since her #MeToo allegations

 Updated 4 hours ago
Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex

 Updated 4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra in London for royal wedding

Priyanka Chopra in London for royal wedding

 Updated 6 hours ago
Suits cast has ‘last supper’ with Meghan Markle before royal wedding

Suits cast has ‘last supper’ with Meghan Markle before royal wedding

Updated 9 hours ago
Key figures attending the Royal Wedding

Key figures attending the Royal Wedding

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

Pakistani model opens up about rampant sexual harassment in fashion industry

 Updated yesterday
Harry and Meghan’s cake will break with tradition, says royal wedding baker

Harry and Meghan’s cake will break with tradition, says royal wedding baker

 Updated yesterday
12 most iconic royal wedding tiara moments

12 most iconic royal wedding tiara moments

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM