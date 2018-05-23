Minor girl allegedly raped by shopkeeper in Karachi

KARACHI: A minor girl was raped by a shopkeeper in Jinnah Square area of Malir Tuesday night, police informed Geo News.



The 11-year-old girl had gone to a burger shop when the shopkeeper allegedly assaulted her, according to the police.

Speaking about the incident, the girl’s elder sister shared that she had sent her younger sister to the shop to get food for her as she wasn’t feeling well.

“However, when she didn’t return for more than an hour we started to get worried. I told my mother to not worry and I went to check on my younger sister along with some friends from the neighbourhood.”

Upon reaching the burger shop, she found out that the shopkeeper had assaulted her sister. “I only want justice, such a person deserves to be punished,” she pleaded.

The police conducted a medical examination of the survivor which confirmed the rape.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Asif, was arrested and a case was registered against him.

The suspect will be presented before the judicial magistrate on Thursday.