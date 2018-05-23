Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
Zeeshan Shah

Woman jumps to death with infant daughter in Karachi

By
Zeeshan Shah

Wednesday May 23, 2018

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: A woman jumped to her death along with her infant daughter from a building in Karachi’s Delhi Colony area, police officials told Geo News on Tuesday.

“Rimsha jumped from the third or fourth floor of her apartment building along with her one-month-old daughter,” SSP South Sheraz Nazir said.

The police official said a post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted and investigations into the incident are under way.

“Statements of Rimsha’s parents and in-laws are being recorded,” SSP Nazir further said.

SSP Nazir added that a case will be registered after the post-mortem report.

Last year in November, police ruled as suicide the death of a woman from her second floor apartment in Nishat Commercial Area, DHA Phase VI, Karachi.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Saudi ambassador visits Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

Saudi ambassador visits Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Fauzia Kasuri announces quitting PTI

Fauzia Kasuri announces quitting PTI

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hafeez responds to PCB notice, says 'never criticised ICC'

Hafeez responds to PCB notice, says 'never criticised ICC'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan’s progress affected by my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s progress affected by my ouster: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
COAS says junior leaders have critical role in modern warfare: ISPR

COAS says junior leaders have critical role in modern warfare: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
Three PML-N members defect to PTI

Three PML-N members defect to PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
World Bank vows to resolve India-Pakistan water issues amicably

World Bank vows to resolve India-Pakistan water issues amicably

 Updated 4 hours ago
Parliamentary committee agrees on amendment for KP-FATA merger

Parliamentary committee agrees on amendment for KP-FATA merger

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz has no regrets over his actions: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz has no regrets over his actions: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM