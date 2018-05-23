Woman jumps to death with infant daughter in Karachi

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: A woman jumped to her death along with her infant daughter from a building in Karachi’s Delhi Colony area, police officials told Geo News on Tuesday.

“Rimsha jumped from the third or fourth floor of her apartment building along with her one-month-old daughter,” SSP South Sheraz Nazir said.

The police official said a post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted and investigations into the incident are under way.

“Statements of Rimsha’s parents and in-laws are being recorded,” SSP Nazir further said.

SSP Nazir added that a case will be registered after the post-mortem report.

Last year in November, police ruled as suicide the death of a woman from her second floor apartment in Nishat Commercial Area, DHA Phase VI, Karachi.