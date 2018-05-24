Fire continues to rage at Islamabad's Margalla Hills

Flames erupt at Margalla Hills in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Fire which erupted at the Margalla Hills near Pir Sohawa in the federal capital last night continued to rage into Thursday morning, Geo News reported citing local authorities.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), all efforts are being done to contain the fire, but no fire brigades are currently able to reach the affected area.

According to reports, the flames had spread near the main road adjacent to the hills by morning.

Meanwhile, the Fire Control Department has maintained that as only the Environment Control Department has the mandate to look into forest fires hence they are unable to play any role at the moment.

The area residents said that the fire erupted Wednesday morning, but it had now spread due to no immediate action.

Earlier on March 30, a fire broke out in the same forest. It took CDA a day to douse off the fire in which at least 100 firefighters and as many as 150 members of other authorities took part in the operation.

Four helicopters of the Pakistan Army and Air Force were used to extinguish the fire by using Bambi buckets.