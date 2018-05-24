In-laws push woman, infant off building in Karachi

KARACHI: A mother-in-law and brother-in-law have been arrested over the murder of a woman who had allegedly jumped to her death along with her infant son from a building in Karachi’s Delhi Colony area yesterday, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the woman who had been identified as Rimsha had been tortured by her in-laws before being pushed off the seven-story building.

The deceased's neck had rope marks on them, the police added.



Initially, the woman’s in-laws had reported that she committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the building along with her infant son. The deceased's husband is a resident of Dubai.



A case was registered by the deceased woman's parents.

“Rimsha jumped from the third or fourth floor of her apartment building along with her one-month-old daughter,” SSP South Sheraz Nazir had said yesterday after the initial investigations took place.

Last year in November, police ruled as suicide the death of a woman from her second-floor apartment in Nishat Commercial Area, DHA Phase VI, Karachi.

