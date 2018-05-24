Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

KARACHI: Police have been hunting a man involved in openly performing obscene acts before random women in Karachi's Clifton and Defence neighbourhoods.



The man, who himself drives a car, is said to be doing such vile acts before female drivers in Clifton and Defence areas.

Two women, who happen to be sisters and were subjected to indecent exposure by the man, took his pictures and posted them on social networking websites two days ago. The images have since gone viral.

"Just wanted to share an incident with you guys today, which made my sister completely disgusted," the girl wrote in a Facebook post, being shared widely on the social media platform.

"Me and my sister were going back home in phase 8 when we stopped on main Shujaat near the shell petrol pump in phase 8. We stopped on the side of the road for two seconds, when this black car slowly passed us and stops as well about 25 feet away. When we were back on the road and about to pass the car, the driver steps out, pulls down his pants and starts . . . in front of us, looking directly at us."

The girl said that the incident took place at a busy street around 3pm.

She said the man got back into his car and started heading towards open plots and roads towards the sea.

"We were so shocked that we didn’t even stop our car but didn’t know what to do because this has never happened to us before. But sanity prevailed because in less than a minute we did what we should’ve done. We went after him to teach him a lesson," the girl said further in her post.

"When we finally caught up to him, we realised that we were two girls alone, following this man whom we didn’t know or what he had on him into a very open and completely [deserted] area and this could be very dangerous very soon. We just wanted to get his information. But he stopped again in front of us, got out and started . . . AGAIN."

She, however, said that this time they were prepared and took photos of the man and the number plate, so everyone could be aware of this sick individual.

"To those who know him...maybe you can ask him why he had to spoil his Roza and ours too," the post read further.

However, the law enforcers are hunting for the suspect.



They say that they were trying to trace the man with the help of his car's registration number.