Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Police continue hunt for man who indecently exposed himself on Karachi roads

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 24, 2018

KARACHI: Police have been hunting a man involved in openly performing obscene acts before random women in Karachi's Clifton and Defence neighbourhoods.

The man, who himself drives a car, is said to be doing such vile acts before female drivers in Clifton and Defence areas.

Two women, who happen to be sisters and were subjected to indecent exposure by the man, took his pictures and posted them on social networking websites two days ago. The images have since gone viral.

"Just wanted to share an incident with you guys today, which made my sister completely disgusted," the girl wrote in a Facebook post, being shared widely on the social media platform.

"Me and my sister were going back home in phase 8 when we stopped on main Shujaat near the shell petrol pump in phase 8. We stopped on the side of the road for two seconds, when this black car slowly passed us and stops as well about 25 feet away. When we were back on the road and about to pass the car, the driver steps out, pulls down his pants and starts . . . in front of us, looking directly at us."

The girl said that the incident took place at a busy street around 3pm.

She said the man got back into his car and started heading towards open plots and roads towards the sea.

"We were so shocked that we didn’t even stop our car but didn’t know what to do because this has never happened to us before. But sanity prevailed because in less than a minute we did what we should’ve done. We went after him to teach him a lesson," the girl said further in her post.

"When we finally caught up to him, we realised that we were two girls alone, following this man whom we didn’t know or what he had on him into a very open and completely [deserted] area and this could be very dangerous very soon. We just wanted to get his information. But he stopped again in front of us, got out and started . . . AGAIN."

She, however, said that this time they were prepared and took photos of the man and the number plate, so everyone could be aware of this sick individual.

"To those who know him...maybe you can ask him why he had to spoil his Roza and ours too," the post read further.

However, the law enforcers are hunting for the suspect. 

They say that they were trying to trace the man with the help of his car's registration number.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

No more meetings with Abbasi on caretaker PM, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 37 minutes ago
PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

PM says no discussion held with Chinese officials on JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Updated an hour ago
Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

Indian LoC violations make Sialkot residents live in constant fear

 Updated 7 hours ago
Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

Proud of struggle to get corrupt PM convicted for laundering money, says Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave the country: Qureshi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Man kills daughter in Bahawalnagar to marry neighbour’s niece

Updated 9 hours ago
I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

I do not remember when I last attended NA session, says Imran

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM