Haris departs after Pakistan resume batting at Lord's

Pakistan´s Sarfraz Ahmed congratulates Pakistan´s Mohammad Amir after he took the wicket of England´s Alastair Cook for 70 runs on the first day of the first international Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord´s. Photo: AFP

LONDON: After dominating the first day of the Test match, Pakistan started the second day at 50-1 in reply to England's first innings total of 184, trailing by 134 runs.

On stumps at day one, Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq, who went back to the pavilion after scoring four of 16 balls.



When Pakistan take the field today at Lord's, Azhar Ali will be on the crease at 18 not out along with Haris Sohail on 21.

England's first inning's collapse

Earlier, England suffered collapses at both ends of their innings after captain Joe Root decided to bat first when winning the toss, despite a green-tinged pitch and overcast conditions offering the promise of assistance to Pakistan's pacemen.

England´s Stuart Broad appeals to the umpire for leg before wicket (LBW) against Pakistan´s Imam-ul-Haq, granted after a review, on the first day of the first international Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord´s. Photo: AFP

Mohammad Abbas, fresh from starring in Pakistan's five-wicket win over Test debutants Ireland in Dublin last week, led the attack with superb figures of four wickets for 23 runs in just 14 overs.

Meanwhile, the recalled Hasan Ali took four for 51 in 15.2 overs.

Alastair Cook, playing in a record-equalling 153rd consecutive Test, was the only England batsman to make a fifty, with the left-handed opener scoring 70.



The England opener led a fightback on the first day. At tea England were 165 for five, having slumped to 43 for three before lunch after home captain Joe Root had won the toss and batted.

Cook, in his 153rd consecutive Test, which equalled Australia great Allan Border's all-time record for successive appearances at this level, revived England with a fine 70.

But shortly before tea he was bowled by Amir, a team-mate when Essex won the County Championship last season, as the left-arm quick produced a brilliant delivery that cut away late off the pitch late to clip the top of the opener´s off stump.

England´s James Anderson bowls on the first day of the first international Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord´s. Photo: AFP

Cook faced 148 balls, including 14 fours

Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 36, having hoisted leg-spinner Shadab Khan for the first six of this match. Jos Buttler, recalled as a specialist number seven, was unbeaten on 13.

Root opted to bat first in the opening match of this two-Test series, despite the overcast conditions and a green-tinged pitch offering the promise of assistance for Pakistan´s pacemen.

Both England and Pakistan's have concerns over their batting so it was a particularly bold decision by Root.

It certainly looked a good toss for Pakistan to lose as three members of an England top-order that repeatedly failed during winless winter Test tours of Australia and New Zealand all fell for single-figure scores.

But the work of team fielding coach Steve Rixon, the former Australia wicket-keeper, was rewarded when Asad Shafiq held a difficult catch at second slip edge after Jos Buttler, recalled as a specialist number seven, edged a drive off Hasan and fell for 14.

Pakistan´s Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of England´s Stuart Broad for a duck. Photo: AFP

The innings ended when Amir held a well-judged catch running back at mid-on to dismiss Mark Wood.

It was the latest memorable Lord´s incident for Amir, who took six wickets in a Test innings at MCC´s headquarters in 2010 -- the same match where his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal led to a jail

Teams

Pakistan

Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail. Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas.

England

Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Dom Bess.