Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Haseem uz Zaman

Famed 'Fifty Fifty' comedian requests fans for help in paralysis treatment

By
Haseem uz Zaman

Saturday May 26, 2018

Majid Jahangir, now in his 60s, stands against a car featuring a banner that states his appeal for fans to help him with his medical needs. Twitter/Junaid Akram/@junaidakram83/via Geo.tv
 

KARACHI: Long-forgotten Pakistani actor Majid Jahangir of Fifty Fifty fame is in dire need of medical attention, Geo.tv learnt on Saturday.

The comedian's funds have run dry, having been spent on medical bills, after he lost partial function of his body to paralysis almost three years ago. Some state officials had then stepped up to help him in his treatment.

Early Thursday morning, Junaid Akram, a stand-up comedian who looks up to Jahangir, urged his friends and followers on social media to come forward and assist the veteran actor in whatever way possible.

"I had been searching for Majid Jehangir for so long and this is how I've found him. He's been my biggest inspiration in comedy. Seeing my hero in this state makes me feel really sad," Akram wrote.

An accompanying picture of the actor, now in his 60s, showed him standing against a car featuring a banner that read:

"لوگوں کو ھنسانے والے ففٹی ففٹی کے مشہور مزاحیہ فنکار ماجد جہانگیر کے فالج کے علاج کے لئیے پرستاروں سے مدد کی اپیل ہے"

Loosely translated, it reads: "This is an appeal to the fans of Majid Jahangir, the famous comedy artiste from Fifty Fifty who used to make people laugh, to help him in the expenses related to the treatment of his paralysis."

Other fans and admirers also took to social media, saying the old comedian does not have enough funds to bear medical expenses by himself.

A number was also provided in this regard — (92) 302-2407374 — if someone wished to be of assistance to Jahangir.

Speaking to Geo.tv over phone, Jahangir explained that the challenges in his life have kept piling up and that, due to his sickness, he is unable to get any kind of employment.

Owing to difficulties in his speech, the actor had his wife, Saba Majid, talk to Geo.tv, saying ever since the actor's paralysis three years ago, the couple has been asked to make weekly visits to the doctor.

This, therefore, means that apart from his medical expenses, he also has to bear regular commute costs and with no permanent income, it is very hard to live the day-to-day life.

They have moved to Lahore after losing hopes of getting any assistance from the government of Sindh, the comedian's wife says.

"With a treatment that could possibly last a lifetime, we could really do with some financial assistance," said Saba, who, herself, is a heart patient.

He can walk, she says, but "with someone's assistance".

Just before hanging up, the actor explains that despite writing to the governor and the chief minister, he has had no help after mid-2016, when  Sharmila Farooqui of Pakistan Peoples Party and President Mamnoon Hussain had offered financial assistance.

Sharmila Farooqi donates cheque of Rs 4 lac to Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi on Tuesday personally donated a cheque amounting to Rs400,000 to the legendary comedian Majid Jahangir on behalf of the Sindh Culture...

Back in October 2016, Geo.tv reported that Farooqi personally donated a cheque worth Rs400,000 to the legendary comedian on behalf of the Sindh government's Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department.

Other local media outlets reported in 2016 that the president had also approved funds worth Rs 300,000 in Jahangir's name.

Jahangir was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award, the highest accolade in Pakistan, for his memorable performance in Fifty Fifty. He worked for the Pakistan Television Network (PTV) for 22 years and has, to date, starred in four films.

Pakistani actors and actresses have time and again been ignored by the government despite providing decades-long entertainment.

Back in February this year, beloved actor Matloob-ur-Rehman, famous for playing the role of Zakoota Jin in TV series Ainak Wala Jin, died in Lahore after suffering from partial paralysis, as well as, according to some reports, diabetes. Days before his death, he had lamented how it was "a tragedy that artists in our country are not given due respect".

Prior to that, in October 2017, Nusrat Ara Begum — known for her portrayal of Bil Batori in the same drama, Ainak Wala Jinn — passed away after a prolonged ailment. The last few years of her life were spent in poverty and struggle, as she tried, in vain, to find employment and a paralysis attack impaired one of her legs.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith, Nicky Jam release official World Cup anthem 'Live it Up!'

Will Smith, Nicky Jam release official World Cup anthem 'Live it Up!'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Danny Boyle to direct new Bond film

Danny Boyle to direct new Bond film

Updated 9 hours ago
Don't equate 'horrific' assault with 'misplaced compliments or humor': Morgan Freeman

Don't equate 'horrific' assault with 'misplaced compliments or humor': Morgan Freeman

 Updated 10 hours ago
Weinstein charged with rape, sex crimes by New York police

Weinstein charged with rape, sex crimes by New York police

 Updated 24 hours ago
Twitter schools Kareena after remarks on feminism

Twitter schools Kareena after remarks on feminism

 Updated yesterday
Idris Elba to star in ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Idris Elba to star in ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’

Updated yesterday
Morgan Freeman apologises after sexual harassment claims

Morgan Freeman apologises after sexual harassment claims

 Updated 2 days ago
Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Government restricts screening of Indian movies on Eid

Updated 2 days ago
Aamir Khan on why he refused Sanju: Wanted to play Sanjay Dutt

Aamir Khan on why he refused Sanju: Wanted to play Sanjay Dutt

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM