Tuesday May 29 2018
GEO NEWS

Sindh, KP assemblies dissolve after completion of five-year term

A view of Sindh Assembly. Photo: file 

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: Provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed their five-year constitutional term midnight on Monday, after which both the legislative assemblies stand dissolved.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presided over the last session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday, which was addressed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Shah, in his address with the farewell session, said that he respects the masses who migrated [to Pakistan], however, the demand for division of Sindh province was 'unjustified'.

Later, the outgoing chief minister, who remains in charge until an interim chief minister takes over, hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of members of the provincial cabinet.

Before the assembly's tenure came to an end, the chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan met to decide on a name for the post of caretaker chief minister.

Provincial governments take steps to finalise interim CMs

Government, opposition in Sindh and Punjab are expected to hold meetings today over the matter

The meeting, however, failed to decide on the name for the top interim post in the province. Shah and Hassan will again meet on Tuesday to finalise a name for the caretaker chief minister.

According to sources privy to the matter, Pakistan Peoples Party is deciding between former chief secretary Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha and senior party leader Dr Qayoom Soomro to be appointed for the position.

Other names to come forward are of Aftab Sheikh from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Ghous Ali Shah from Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, and Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sources disclosed.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also completed its term midnight on Monday. However, the farewell session of the assembly could not be held because of a lack of quorum.

The provincial law secretary later issued a notification regarding dissolution of the assembly.

The provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Punjab are set to complete their five-year term on May 31.

Comments

