Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 28 2018
By
Adnan Malik

NAB recovers Rs15mn, expensive car owned by Ahad Cheema: sources

By
Adnan Malik

Monday May 28, 2018

Former director general (DG) of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema was initially arrested in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme corruption case. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Monday recovered Rs15 million and an expensive car belonging to former director general (DG) of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema, sources told Geo News.

Sources said investigating officials raided a showroom of a renowned car dealer in Lahore and seized Rs15 million, which were stashed by the former DG LDA.

Ahad Cheema blacklisted from obtaining passport, physical remand extended

Cheema and seven others were blacklisted due to a NAB probe against them

NAB officials also raided another showroom situated on Lahore's Jail Road and recovered a car worth Rs11 million belonging to Cheema, the sources said. The raids were conducted following a tip-off.

Officials, during investigations, were said to have obtained evidence of secret communication and financial matters between Cheema and the car dealer.

Sources said that crucial information on Cheema's laptop and cellular phone was deleted, however, the NAB recovered the deleted information.

Cheema was initially arrested in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme corruption case.

Separately, the anti-graft body has also been investigating illegal assets owned by the ex-DG LDA.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

Updated 45 minutes ago
Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated an hour ago
Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

Updated 3 hours ago
Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Updated 3 hours ago
No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

 Updated 3 hours ago
Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

 Updated 3 hours ago
Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Updated 4 hours ago
Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

 Updated an hour ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM