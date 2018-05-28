NAB recovers Rs15mn, expensive car owned by Ahad Cheema: sources

Former director general (DG) of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema was initially arrested in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme corruption case. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Monday recovered Rs15 million and an expensive car belonging to former director general (DG) of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema, sources told Geo News.



Sources said investigating officials raided a showroom of a renowned car dealer in Lahore and seized Rs15 million, which were stashed by the former DG LDA.

NAB officials also raided another showroom situated on Lahore's Jail Road and recovered a car worth Rs11 million belonging to Cheema, the sources said. The raids were conducted following a tip-off.

Officials, during investigations, were said to have obtained evidence of secret communication and financial matters between Cheema and the car dealer.

Sources said that crucial information on Cheema's laptop and cellular phone was deleted, however, the NAB recovered the deleted information.

Cheema was initially arrested in connection with Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme corruption case.

Separately, the anti-graft body has also been investigating illegal assets owned by the ex-DG LDA.