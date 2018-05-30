Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will boycott elections if reservations not resolved: Farooq Sattar

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 30, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar said on Wednesday if his party’s reservations were not resolved then they will boycott upcoming elections.

While speaking to media in Karachi, Farooq Sattar said that the victory for a voter is that he receives a symbol and all MQM supporters have the election symbol of kite.

He said that the people want Rabita Committee to hold a rally but the other group was not interested in elections.

Sattar said that the MQM’s mandate is being given to others. “We are not being minus, we have been minused,” he said.

The MQM-P chief said that the upcoming elections cannot ensure stability and whatever bad things happened to them have been in front of everyone.

The MQM leader said that his party will continue the demand for a separate province, and there should not be two but 100 administrative units.

He said that the MQM’s every leader is wishful for a separate province and everyone wants to fight for their rights.

Sattar lamented that census wasn’t carried out in the right manner and his party faced discrimination even before the elections. 

