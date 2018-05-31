Summary of Nasir Khosa's appointment as caretaker CM can't be withdrawn: Shehbaz

Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister says 'once forwarded to the governor, the summary is not returned.' — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has said that the summary of appointment of caretaker chief minister of the province has been forwarded to the Punjab governor and once forwarded, the summary could not be withdrawn.



In his statement, Shehbaz said the provincial ministry of law had forwarded the summary of caretaker CM to the Punjab governor, who would sign it midnight on Thursday.

He said the summary would be signed only after the completion of five-year constitutional term of the outgoing government.

"Once forwarded to the governor, the summary is not returned," the outgoing chief minister asserted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf withdrew support for Khosa’s candidature for Punjab caretaker chief minister.

The new name will be announced after consultations, said opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.



The provincial government and opposition on Monday had agreed to appoint Khosa as the province's caretaker chief minister.



Speaking to media in Lahore on May 28, Rasheed had announced the Khosa's candidature for the position.

Shehbaz had later said consensus had been reached on the candidate, who is a former chief secretary. He had also praised the Khosa's personality.

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News after PTI's withdrawal of Khosa's name, party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said the name was withdrawn because public opinion was not in favour of the candidate.

He further claimed that Khosa's name was at the center of controversy.

"We respect him and he is an honourable person, however, a candidate should not be controversial and at this time Nasir Khosa's candidature is not appropriate," Chaudhry said.

Rasheed admits 'mistake' in caretaker Punjab CM's nomination

Later, during his appearance on Geo News's show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Rasheed said that discussion in public circles and within the party suggested that Khosa was a PML-N affiliate. He said that Nawaz Sharif also praised Khosa, which was why his name had been withdrawn.

The PTI leader further said that they committed a "mistake" with regard to nomination of caretaker Punjab CM and "more seriousness and homework" was required in this regard.

Prior to that, Rasheed said that PTI withdrew support for Nasir Khosa's candidature after "severe reaction" from party workers.



"The role of non-controversial caretaker government is very important with regard to the forthcoming general elections," Rasheed told reporters in Lahore.

"There was severe reaction from party workers over the name of caretaker Punjab CM, after which it was decided to withdraw the name."