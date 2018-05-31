Federal government’s five-year tenure ends at midnight tonight

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent federal government’s five-year constitutional term ends on May 31, Thursday.



The National Assembly will stand dissolved at midnight tonight, paving way for establishment of a caretaker setup before the general elections scheduled on July 25 this year.

The five-year term of the Punjab Assembly and Balochistan Assembly is also ending tonight.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah have already named former chief justice Nasirul Mulk as interim prime minister.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history a second consecutive democratic government is completing its constitutional term.

Before the government's tenure ends today, PM Abbasi is scheduled to hold farewell meetings with his staff and other officers.

A contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces will present a salute to the PM as he departs from his office later today.

Farewell session of National Assembly today

The farewell session of the14th National Assembly will be held today before its five-year constitutional term ends at midnight.

During the session, legislators will highlight their five year’s performances in their speeches.

A total of 56 sessions of the National Assembly have been held since June 1, 2013 to date. In addition, 12 joint sessions of the Parliament were also held during this time.

The incumbent National Assembly passed six federal budgets. The House also passed a total of 189 bills during the last five years besides passing 136 Act of Parliament.

Some of the important bills passed during the tenure included The Constitution (Thirty-first Amendment) Act, 2018 formally known as the FATA merger bill; the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Act, 2018; The Evening Courts Act, 2018; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act, 2018; The Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act, 2018; the Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2018; the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2017; the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2017; the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017; and the Elections Act, 2017.

Among other important bills passed were Companies Act, 2017; the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2017; the Representation of the People Act, 2017; the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Act, 2017; the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act, 2017; the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Bill, 2017; the Constitution (Twenty-Eight Amendment) Act, 2017; the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017; the Hindu Marriage Act, 2016; the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016; the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Act, 2016; the Constitution (Twenty-second Amendment) Act, 2016; the Constitution (Twenty-first Amendment) Act, 2015; and the Protection of Pakistan Act, 2014.

