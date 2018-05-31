Corruption inquiry initiated against 31 SHOs of Karachi police

KARACHI: A two-member committee under Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has started probe against 31 SHOs for their alleged involvement in corruption and other crimes under the directives of Supreme Court.



In the first phase of the probe, as many as nine SHOs were probed by the committee including DIG Headquarter Naeem Sheikh yesterday, informed sources within the police department.

The officials included Pak Colony SHO Inspector Aziz Ahmed Shiekh, Mominabad SHO Inspector Muhammad Shoaib, Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO Inspector Rao Zakir Mahmood, SHO Defence Inspector Ali Raza Laghari, SHO Ittehad Town Inspector Asadullah Mangi, SHO Pirabad Inspector Muhammad Urs Rajar, SHO Kalakot Sub-Inspector Arshad Ali, SHO Samanabad Sub-Inspector Amir Azam Siddiqui, SHO SITE area Sub-Inspector Farrukh Shahriyar Khan.

DIG Sheikh said that in coming days SHOs of the other 22 police stations will be summoned for the probe, adding that the committee report will be submitted before the Supreme Court.

"The fate of the police officers will be decided by the Supreme Court's decision," he said.