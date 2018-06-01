Pakistan lose early wickets in second Test against England

England´s Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket as he bowls on the first day of the second Test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on June 1, 2018. Photo: AFP

LEEDS: Pakistan lost the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali as Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against England here on Friday.

Stuart Broad picked up the wicket of Imam as the left-handed opener was caught by skipper Joe Root for a duck. Broad continued to shake the Pakistani batsmen, dismissing Azhar Ali leg before for two runs.

Haris Sohail was the next batsman to return to the pavilion caught by Malan off a delivery by Woakes for 28 runs.



“This looks like a good dry pitch, that is why we are batting first. Hopefully, we will get a good score,” skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said after winning the toss.

Ahmed said there had only been one change in the side as Usman Salahuddin was replacing an injured Babar Azam.

Pakistan head into the second Test 1-0 up, after beating England by nine wickets in the first Test.

The green shirts are aiming for their first Test series win in England since 1996. The last time England lost the first Test in a home summer was in 1995 against West Indies.

Team still has a lot to learn: Sarfraz

On Thursday, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, even though the team is performing as per expectations it still has "a lot to learn".

“It’s a good sign that our team is performing as per expectations in all three departments. But we have a lot to learn and have to accomplish a lot,” the Pakistani skipper said while speaking to journalists at Headingley.

Need to put a strong performance: Root

Pakistan won the first Test by nine wickets at Lord's inside four days on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a two-match series but England team captain Joe Root believes the fact his team are back in action so soon will benefit them in Leeds.

"I think it helps us getting straight back into it, not having too much time to think about things," Root said ahead of a match in his Yorkshire home ground.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the wicket of England's Dawid Malan. Photo: Reuters

"It was very clear where we needed to improve from last week," added the batsman, whose England side have lost six of their last eight Test matches.

"We've had some good preparation, the guys have really worked hard and now it's just doing it, going out and proving a point, putting a really strong performance in as a group and showing some pride in the badge."

Usman Salahuddin replaces injured Babar Azam

Middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin will replace injured Babar Azam for the second Test.



The 27-year old Salahuddin, who has made two ODI appearances for Pakistan in the past, was named in the squad for England tour after an impressive stint in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He averages 46.53 in the 99 first-class matches he has played.

Salahuddin also scored 69 in Pakistan's warm-up match against Leicestershire and is now all set for his Test debut at Leed's.

Azam was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after his medical scans at the end of day two of Lord's Test revealed a fracture on his left forearm.



Stokes in doubt, Curran gets England call-up

England's Ben Stokes remains in doubt for the second Test. He will undergo a scan to assess the full extent of the injury and is set to face a fitness test before play starts today.

England´s Ben Stokes in action. Photo: Reuters

Uncapped teenage Surrey seamer Sam Curran has been called up as cover for fellow paceman Stokes.

"Of course if Ben's fit we want him in the side, he's one of our best players, he brings a lot to the table and offers so much to this team," Root told Sky Sports on Thursday.

Amir eyes 'best memory of his life'

Pacer Mohammad Amir claims bowling Pakistan to a Test series win in England would be "the best memory" of his life.

The 26-year-old bowler, who took five wickets in Pakistan's nine-wicket triumph at Lord's, told reporters ahead of the second Test, "It's a big achievement winning in Test cricket in England against England at home."

He said, "If we win the series I think it will be the best memory of my life."

Squads

England (probable): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes/Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.



Pakistan (probable): Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

The match will begin at 3 PST.