Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Confusion surrounded the list of candidates suggested by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for caretaker chief minister of Punjab on Friday.

After the former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed presented the names of Orya Maqbool Jan, Yaqub Izhar, and Hassan Askari, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry later took to twitter to announce the candidates proposed as caretaker CM which did not include Orya's name.

"PTI has proposed three names to be appointed as Caretaker Punjab CM. 1)Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar... agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow evening," the party’s spokesperson confirmed on Twitter.

'Rasheed may not have seen list of names'

Speaking to Geo News soon after he tweeted the proposed candidates, Chaudhry explained that Rasheed 'may not have seen the list of names' that was given to him and 'there was some confusion.'

Dodging a question about Rasheed suggesting Orya’s name by use of his own authority, Chaudhry said the party committee had decided on the three names which did not include Orya’s name.

The PTI spokesperson further said a few members of the party’s committee were in Islamabad while others were in Lahore which could have caused some confusion.

'Party agreed on all announced names'

However, soon after the party spokesperson's statement regarding the 'confusion' Rasheed told Geo News that he had not used his own authority to suggest Orya's name.

"The party had agreed on the candidates who were announced for the province's caretaker chief minister, which included Orya's name," said Rasheed.

Rasheed later shared a video message in which he reiterated that Orya's name was, in fact, part of the candidates who PTI had proposed for the position.

"...during the meeting, the caretaker chief minister issue was discussed and I conveyed the two new names on behalf of the party which included Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqub Izhar," he said.

"But later on, Ayaz Amir was also conveyed by the party but by then my meeting with the former speaker [Rana Muhammad Iqbal] had concluded and I had also already talked to the media."

"Now, three names have been conveyed to the former speaker, which include Ayaz Amir, Orya Maqbool Jan, and Yaqub Izhar. Hasan Askari’s name was earlier suggested," stated Rasheed.

"On Sunday we will forward all of these four names so we can have a broader aspect and it is easier to choose a candidate. The final roundup will be on Sunday."

Announcement of PTI candidates

While announcing the candidates earlier today, Rasheed said the party had earlier suggested Professor Hasan Askari’s name and two new names were proposed by the party today.

"Two new names, Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqub Tahir Izhar — CEO of Izhar Construction — have been suggested from our side,” he had said while addressing the media earlier in the day.



Refusing to share the candidates suggested by the government, Rasheed advised the media to inquire a government spokesperson for its candidates.

"The names were suggested after discussion among party members," he continued. He had said the new names, suggested to former speaker of Punjab Assembly, had been proposed by the party.