pakistan
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Friday Jun 01, 2018

Zulfiqar Khosa - File photo 

LAHORE: Another blow might be dealt to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as veteran party leader Zulfiqar Khosa is expected to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources informed Geo News on Friday.

Khosa who has served as the Governor of Punjab is expected to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan along with his son Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa. According to reports both Khosa and his son will announce that they will be leaving the PML-N and joining the PTI during this meeting.

Zulfiqar and Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa have had differences with the PML-N for the last 3-4 years.

Zulfiqar Khoso had also been invited by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to join the party during an earlier meeting. 

