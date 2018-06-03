Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
Qamar Ali

Video shows racing, drifting in Karachi's DHA in police presence

By
Qamar Ali

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

KARACHI: The city's youth were reportedly seen engaging in racing and drifting activities in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality late Saturday night, according to videos Geo News has obtained from social media.

The reports that came late last night indicate that police failed in trying to curb the activity, and were, instead, present at the scene with their vehicles' light bars flashing as the young men turned common roads near the DHA Golf Club into race tracks.

Sea view murder: Will fight till the very end, says Zafir's father

'I will fight the case until the very end and rest assured I won't back out'

It is interesting to note that a ban on racing and drifting, implemented after the murder of Zafir Zuberi last December, is in place at present in the metropolis' DHA neighbourhood.

The video obtained by Geo News also shows multiple cars and motorcycles present at the scene, with some of the drivers drifting their vehicles randomly.

Further, citizens residing in nearby areas were reportedly inconvenienced by the noise of the racing cars that emit high-pitched squeals during drifting and sudden acceleration.


Comments

More From Pakistan:

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Updated 35 minutes ago
Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

 Updated an hour ago
Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

 Updated 5 hours ago
Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Updated 6 hours ago
Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

 Updated 6 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM