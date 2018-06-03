Video shows racing, drifting in Karachi's DHA in police presence

KARACHI: The city's youth were reportedly seen engaging in racing and drifting activities in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality late Saturday night, according to videos Geo News has obtained from social media.



The reports that came late last night indicate that police failed in trying to curb the activity, and were, instead, present at the scene with their vehicles' light bars flashing as the young men turned common roads near the DHA Golf Club into race tracks.



It is interesting to note that a ban on racing and drifting, implemented after the murder of Zafir Zuberi last December, is in place at present in the metropolis' DHA neighbourhood.



The video obtained by Geo News also shows multiple cars and motorcycles present at the scene, with some of the drivers drifting their vehicles randomly.

Further, citizens residing in nearby areas were reportedly inconvenienced by the noise of the racing cars that emit high-pitched squeals during drifting and sudden acceleration.



