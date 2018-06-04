Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the two cities on the 21st of Ramadan (June 6) on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

In its letter the Sindh Home Department stated that the decision was taken AIG Karachi and AIG Hyderabad requested for the ban in light of security concerns.

According to the notification the ban will be imposed for one day on June 6, 2018. The ban will not be applicable on women, children under 12, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.

Those found violating the ban will face legal action by law enforcement agencies under section 188 Pakistan Penal Code.



