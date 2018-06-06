Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Golf: Pakistan’s Hamza to feature in prestigious Thailand Open

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Golfer Hamza Amin. Photo: file

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prominent golfer Hamza Amin is looking forward to playing among the region’s top golfers as he tees off at this week’s $300,000 Thailand Open.

Hamza, 30, is currently the only Pakistani golfer on Asian Tour and has been representing the country in different tournaments.

Thailand Open is also a sort of a comeback tournament for Hamza, who last played a major tournament in October in Jakarta last year.

“I haven’t played on the big tour in a few months, so I’m looking forward to teeing it up,” he told Geo.tv from Thailand.

“I have been playing well on the domestic circuit with three second-place finishes in the last six events,” he added.

Golfer Hamza Amin in action. Photo: file 

The prestigious Thailand Open returned on the Asian Tour schedule in 2017 after an eight-year lapse. The tournament, which was inaugurated in 1965, is one of the oldest National Opens in Asia.

Hamza, who finished 6th in Dubai Open last year, noted that the Thailand Open field is one of the best in Asian Tour.

“The tournament is being played at Thai country club where Tiger Woods won an event in 2000.”

Hamza will be competing against some of the top golfers including Scotland’s Scott Hend, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shih-Chang Chan of Chinese Taipei.

“This is one of the major tournaments on the tour and I’m looking forward to giving my best here,” he said.

Hamza added that the course on tour is very different from the courses in Pakistan and one has to be very accurate while playing on tour.

“The courses here are much longer than in Pakistan so you have to be very accurate of the tee. The greens are faster, the roughs are higher and the wind blows so it’s always a good test of your game.”

After the Thailand Open, Hamza will be in action for Queen’s Cup in Pattaya.

More From Sports:

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar, Maroof power Pakistan to dominant victory over Malaysia

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar, Maroof power Pakistan to dominant victory over Malaysia

 Updated 32 minutes ago
New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson quits

New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson quits

 Updated 2 hours ago
Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ponting to join Australia coaching staff in England

Ponting to join Australia coaching staff in England

 Updated 15 hours ago
Shahid Afridi urges CJP to visit lower courts to ‘fix the black sheep’

Shahid Afridi urges CJP to visit lower courts to ‘fix the black sheep’

 Updated 15 hours ago
Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach French Open semi-finals

Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach French Open semi-finals

 Updated 16 hours ago
Rashid Khan's four-for helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series

Rashid Khan's four-for helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series

 Updated 16 hours ago
Cecchinato stuns Djokovic to reach French Open semi-finals

Cecchinato stuns Djokovic to reach French Open semi-finals

 Updated 23 hours ago
Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar shines as Pakistan thump Sri Lanka

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar shines as Pakistan thump Sri Lanka

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM