Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
AFP

Trump to host first iftar dinner

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will host his first iftar dinner as president Wednesday, marking the traditional Ramazan fast-breaking meal with Muslim invitees at the White House.

Trump, who has frequently engaged in inflammatory anti-Muslim rhetoric, will host the event in the State Dining Room. He did not hold a similar event in his first year in office, in a break with past presidents.

Millions of devout Muslims observe the holy fasting month of Ramazan, which is slated to end on June 14 this year.

From sunrise onwards, they abstain from food and drink, breaking their fast at sunset.

"There will be roughly, I believe, about 30 to 40 different attendees," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Iftar dinners have been a regular feature on the White House calendar, along with prayer breakfasts, Passover Seders, and similar events.

Several American Muslim groups have already said they will not participate in Wednesday’s iftar.

Comments

More From World:

Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Updated 46 minutes ago
Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women

Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women

 Updated 2 hours ago
Yemen peace plan sees ceasefire, Houthis abandoning missiles

Yemen peace plan sees ceasefire, Houthis abandoning missiles

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least one killed in Baghdad explosion: police source

At least one killed in Baghdad explosion: police source

 Updated 9 hours ago
120 firefighters tackle blaze at central London hotel

120 firefighters tackle blaze at central London hotel

 Updated 12 hours ago
Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IoK

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IoK

 Updated 22 hours ago
UN says world choking on plastic as environmental crisis grows

UN says world choking on plastic as environmental crisis grows

 Updated 23 hours ago
US police arrest 11 men on child pornography charges

US police arrest 11 men on child pornography charges

 Updated yesterday
Iran steps up pressure with plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity

Iran steps up pressure with plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM