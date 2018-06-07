Can't connect right now! retry
Golf: Good start for Hamza on opening day of Thailand Open

Thailand’s Natipong Srithong is currently leading with score of under 6 while India’s Chikkarangappa along with Thailand’s duo of Jazz Janewattananond & Sarit Suwannarut. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamza Amin began his campaign at the Thailand Open with a notable score of one under (69) on day one of the four-day championship.

Starting on the back nine Hamza impressed everyone with 4 birdies in his first eight holes of his debut appearance here in Bangkok.

He scored three consecutive birdies on holes 3, 4 & 5 and after playing par on holes 6 and 7, the Pakistani golfer scored yet another birdie on the 8th hole.

However, on holes 9 and 10 Hamza misjudged the wind on his approach shot which led to two unnecessary bogies. This pace-downed his progress on the leaderboard but he slowly steadied the ship in difficult afternoon conditions.

“The wind picked up as we began the back nine and scoring became quite difficult. Some of the pins were in spots that were almost impossible to get to but overall after a long gap, it is a good start to the tournament,” Amin told geo.tv after the day’s play.

He is currently tied 43rd on the leaderboard with a score of one under and will look to improve his placing against 156 top golfers of the region on day two of the championship.

Thailand’s Natipong Srithong is currently leading with score of under 6 while India’s Chikkarangappa along with Thailand’s duo of Jazz Janewattananond & Sarit Suwannarut are jointly at second position with scores of 5 under.

Hamza will begin day two at 8 35 on tee number 1.

