ECP extends date for submission of nomination papers

The ECP says nomination papers could now be submitted until June 11. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date for submission of nomination paper for General Election 2018, it said in a press statement on Thursday.



The nomination papers could now be submitted until June 11, the ECP said, adding that candidatures for reserved seats for women and minorities could also be submitted until the same date.

The ECP said that the date for submission of nomination papers was extended for facilitating political parties.

Earlier, the election commission had set June 8 as the final date for submission of nomination papers.

Moreover, a meeting in connection with the participation of international observers in the General Elections 2018 was held in Islamabad on Thursday with Secretary Election in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the legal provision as per Election Act 2017.

The ECP reiterated its policy to allow international observers and international media as well as national observers to participate in the process of Election 2018.