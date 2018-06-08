Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks with a Reuters correspondent in Islamabad, Pakistan, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files

KARACHI: Pakistan should try to avoid any possible controversy ahead of the upcoming general elections of 2018, the country's former prime minister said Thursday night, Geo News reported.



During an interview on Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who served as the 18th premier of Pakistan — said the political analyst named as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Dr Hasan Askari, should recuse himself.

Earlier the same day, the PML-N had also rejected the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to name Dr Askari as Punjab's caretaker CM.

In a press conference held hours after the ECP chose Dr Askari for the interim slot, the party's leaders voiced their reservations over his selection and called on the Commission to review its decision.

Abbasi, who has been succeeded by Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as the caretaker PM, said Dr Askari’s appointment would cast doubt over the transparency in the upcoming general election.

Accompanied by Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, and Rana Sanaullah, among others, Abbasi said Dr Askari was an ardent critic of the PML-N and that his partiality was evident in the views he expressed in his articles and news programmes.

“It is unfortunate that the ECP chose [Askari for the position]. The PML-N will reject the election results if he is made the caretaker chief minister of Punjab,” he said.

The former prime minister, brandishing an article penned down by Askari years ago, said his articles show his partiality against the PML-N.

Abbasi noted that the names proposed by the PML-N for the caretaker Punjab CM slot were of individuals with good repute whose neutrality was well-established.

The ECP, however, went on to issue the notification of the appointment of Askari. Dr Askari will take the oath later today.