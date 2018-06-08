Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Friday Jun 08, 2018

A policeman on his motorcycle passes by a road decked with PTI and PML-N banners for the NA-122 by-election. Photo: file

Lahore is expected to turn into a political battleground as stalwarts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are expected to contest from same constituencies in the upcoming general election.

According to the unverified final list of electoral candidates from Lahore, PTI chief Imran Khan will go up against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for NA-131, while PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rasheed will battle is out against PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz for NA-125.

Moreover, PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood will compete against PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmed Khan for NA-130, while former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will go against PTI’s Aleem Khan for NA-129.

It has also been learned the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has attained nomination papers for NA-132 Lahore and NA-192 Dera Ghazi Khan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to contest elections from Lyari and Larkana, while his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is expected to contest from Qambar Shahdadkot.

Mustafa Kamal, the found of Pak Sarzameen Party, is expected to contest elections for one seat of the national assembly and two of the provincial assembly. 

The general elections are expected to be held on July 25.

