Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Alauddin Marri was appointed as the province's caretaker chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday evening. Photo: File
 

QUETTA: The oath-taking ceremony of Balochistan's caretaker chief minister is expected to be held at the Governor House in Quetta at 5pm today (Friday). 

Alauddin Marri was appointed as the province's caretaker chief minister by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday evening.

The decision to finalise a caretaker chief minister for Balochistan was handed over to ECP after the parliamentary committee formed for the purpose failed to reach consensus on a candidate for the post. 

Marri, who belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan, was recommended by the former provincial government which had also proposed the name of Sardar Shaukat Popalzai for the post.

