Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered from car in Karachi

KARACHI: A huge cache of weapons from a car was intercepted in Karachi's upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area early Friday morning, Geo News reported.



According to the police, the car was intercepted during snap-checking at Khayaban-e-Tanzeem. The weapons were recovered from a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle.

Two suspects, identified as Javed Ashraf and Chanesar, were arrested. A case against the suspects was registered at the city's Darakhshan Police Station

The weapons recovered from the vehicle include six Kalashnikovs, seven repeaters, ten 9mm pistols, four 30-bore pistols among other ammunition.

The vehicle has an Islamabad-number plate, the police said, adding that further investigations into the matter were under way.