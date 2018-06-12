Won't allow contracted players to participate in UAE T20 leagues: PCB

The decision follows announcement by Emirates Cricket Board to hold its own T20 league despite resistance from PCB. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over new leagues in UAE, Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that it will not allow any contracted players from Pakistan to participate in any T20 league in United Arab Emirates.



The decision follows the announcement by Emirates Cricket Board to hold its own T20 league despite resistance from the PCB. Afghanistan Cricket Board has also announced to have its T20 league in the UAE this year.

But now, both the leagues will be held without contracted players from Pakistan.

“The Governing Council expressed its concerns over a newly-announced T20 league taking place in the UAE. It was decided that the PCB will not allow any contracted players to take part in any T20 league taking place in the UAE other than Pakistan Super League (PSL),” said a statement by the PCB following the PSL governing council meeting.

However, on T10 League, it was decided that the head coach Mickey Arthur will decide on players’ participation in the league.

The governing council also agreed to increase salary cap for the PSL squads.

Franchises also agreed on attempts to bring PSL matches gradually back to Pakistan.

“All franchises expressed full confidence in the PCB's attempts to bring more PSL matches to Pakistan. It was decided that at least eight matches will be held in Pakistan next year,” the statement said.

The meeting was informed that five franchises have cleared all dues. A firm commitment was made by the sixth franchise that all remaining dues shall be cleared shortly.

The governing council, according to the PCB statement, also expressed full confidence in Najam Sethi's efforts for the promotion and protection of PSL.