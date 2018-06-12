Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Won't allow contracted players to participate in UAE T20 leagues: PCB

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

The decision follows announcement by Emirates Cricket Board to hold its own T20 league despite resistance from PCB. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over new leagues in UAE, Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that it will not allow any contracted players from Pakistan to participate in any T20 league in United Arab Emirates.

The decision follows the announcement by Emirates Cricket Board to hold its own T20 league despite resistance from the PCB. Afghanistan Cricket Board has also announced to have its T20 league in the UAE this year.

But now, both the leagues will be held without contracted players from Pakistan.

“The Governing Council expressed its concerns over a newly-announced T20 league taking place in the UAE. It was decided that the PCB will not allow any contracted players to take part in any T20 league taking place in the UAE other than Pakistan Super League (PSL),” said a statement by the PCB following the PSL governing council meeting.

However, on T10 League, it was decided that the head coach Mickey Arthur will decide on players’ participation in the league.

The governing council also agreed to increase salary cap for the PSL squads.

Franchises also agreed on attempts to bring PSL matches gradually back to Pakistan.

“All franchises expressed full confidence in the PCB's attempts to bring more PSL matches to Pakistan. It was decided that at least eight matches will be held in Pakistan next year,” the statement said.

The meeting was informed that five franchises have cleared all dues. A firm commitment was made by the sixth franchise that all remaining dues shall be cleared shortly.

The governing council, according to the PCB statement, also expressed full confidence in Najam Sethi's efforts for the promotion and protection of PSL.

Comments

More From Sports:

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Updated 5 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

Mohamed Salah shrugs off injury to join Egypt training

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

 Updated 36 minutes ago
New Zealand cricket legend Hadlee undergoes cancer surgery

New Zealand cricket legend Hadlee undergoes cancer surgery

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Iran's Queiroz slams Nike over World Cup boots

Iran's Queiroz slams Nike over World Cup boots

 Updated 4 hours ago
Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

 Updated 4 hours ago
Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

 Updated 8 hours ago
England agree to handshake as Australia go on charm offensive

England agree to handshake as Australia go on charm offensive

 Updated 8 hours ago
Moscow urges locals not to drive ahead of World Cup

Moscow urges locals not to drive ahead of World Cup

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM