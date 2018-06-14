ECP calls meeting to finalise security plan for election day

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has called a meeting today to finalise the security plan for the election day.

The meeting will be headed Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza. The electoral body has summoned the new chief secretaries and inspectors general of police of all four provinces.

The deployment of army personnel at polling stations will also be discussed in the meeting.

As per a revised election schedule issued by ECP on June 8, the last day to submit nomination papers was extended from June 8 to June 11.

The electoral body had earlier said that the date for submission of nomination papers was extended to facilitate political parties.

The deadline to complete the scrutiny of nomination papers was changed from June 14 to June 19.

The last day to file appeals against any objection to the decisions of returning officers was extended till June 22.

The verdicts on appeals will be announced by June 27, after which, the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 28.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29, and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates on the same day.

The electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30.

Polling will be conducted on June 25.

Chief secretaries, IGPs

The chief secretaries and police chiefs of all four provinces were replaced in a major reshuffling of the top bureaucracy on June 13.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Kaleem Imam was appointed as the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), replacing Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan.

IG National Highway & Motorway Police Amjad Saleemi was named as the new Sindh IGP.



Replacing Salahuddin Mehsud, Mohammad Tahir was appointed as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohsin Butt was named as the new IGP of Balochistan.

The notification also named Akhtar Nazir Warraich as the chief secretary of Balochistan, Naveed Kamran Baloch for KP, Azam Salman for Sindh, and Akbar Durrani for Punjab.